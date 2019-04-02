Orange Line resumes regular service after fire at Malden Center MBTA station

MALDEN (WHDH) - The Orange Line has resumed its normal schedule after crews battled a fire Tuesday at the Malden Center MBTA station.

Flames could be seen through a fence along the platform.

Crews assessed the area for damages and made repairs while shuttle buses ran from Oak Grove to Wellington.

Regularly scheduled service resumed about 6:15 p.m., according to the MBTA.

#MBTA #OrangeLine: Regularly scheduled service between Oak Grove and Wellington has resumed. — MBTA (@MBTA) April 2, 2019

#MBTA #OrangeLine: Power and Signal Crews assessing and making repairs to the area. pic.twitter.com/BqxQ7dedIn — MBTA (@MBTA) April 2, 2019

