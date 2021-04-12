BOSTON (WHDH) - The Orange Line resumed regular service Monday with a speed restriction in place.

Shuttle buses had been in operation between Oak Grove and Sullivan Square after a train derailed at Wellington Station last month.

Crews replaced a decade-old track switch that was damaged, as well as tracks within the platform areas of the station.

The MBTA says that a speed restriction will be in place between Oak Grove and Wellington stations for a few days to allow the newly installed track, ties and ballast to settle properly.

Commuters are urged to allow extra time for travel.

