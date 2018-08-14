Orange Line service disrupted after person hit by train at Haymarket Station

BOSTON (WHDH) - Service on the Orange Line has been suspended between North Station and the Back Bay after a person was hit by a train in Boston Tuesday afternoon.

A person was struck shortly after 12 p.m. at Haymarket Station, according to the MBTA. Their condition is not known.

#MBTA #OrangeLine service is suspended btw N Station & Back Bay due to a person struck by a train at Haymarket. Customers are advised to use Green Line service btw N Station and Copley. Orange Line service will be crossing back at N Station and Back Bay. — MBTA (@MBTA) August 14, 2018

Commuters are being advised to use Green Line service between North Station and Copley.

It’s not clear when train service will resume.

No additional details were available.

