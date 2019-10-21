BOSTON (WHDH) - Some commuters who rely on the Orange Line will have to seek an alternate form of transportation Monday morning.

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority announced that there is no train service between Sullivan Square and Tufts Medical Center following an incident between two contractor vehicles that left a worker injured over the weekend.

Buses are being provided between Sullivan Square and Haymarket Station, while the Green Line is available between Haymarket and Copley stations.

MBTA officials shut down the Orange Line between Sullivan and Tufts for the third straight weekend to accelerate station repairs.

The MBTA is replacing and adding new signage, cleaning, painting, and repairing stairs/tile within the stations.

The T is also replacing 2,250 feet of track and cleaning and painting within Chinatown.

Investigators are looking into the incident between the contractor vehicles.

This weekend's Orange Line diversion has been extended through the morning rush due to an incident involving 2 contractor vehicles and an injured worker. Our crews are working to finish the planned work and safely resume service. We have begun an investigation into the incident. — MBTA (@MBTA) October 21, 2019

#MBTA #OrangeLine: No train service between Sullivan & Tufts due to the late completion of weekend work. Buses are being provided between Sullivan & Haymarket. Green Line available between Haymarket & Copley (to Back Bay). pic.twitter.com/xh7oBjeybH — MBTA (@MBTA) October 21, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)