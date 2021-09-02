BOSTON (WHDH) - Orange Line service has been restored between Ruggles and Jackson stations after being temporarily closed due to water in the track area.

Riders were advised use Route 22 service between stations or Route 39 service between Forest Hills and Back Bay while service was suspended, according to the MBTA.

This comes as heavy rain moves through the state, bringing with it flash flooding conditions.

Orange Line Update: Regularly scheduled service is resuming between Ruggles and Jackson Square.https://t.co/bVcVTEyZ3e — MBTA (@MBTA) September 2, 2021

