Orange Line service between Oak Grove and Wellington stations has resumed after a disabled train forced passengers to switch to shuttle buses on Thursday.

According to the MBTA, the train appeared to break down at Malden Center sometime before 3:20 p.m., prompting the switch to buses.

By 4:30 p.m., shuttles were being phased out after rail service was restored, according to the transportation authority.

