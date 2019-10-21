Orange Line service resumes after hectic morning commute

BOSTON (WHDH) – Some commuters who rely on the Orange Line had to seek an alternate form of transportation Monday morning.

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority announced that there was no train service between Sullivan Square and Tufts Medical Center following an incident between two contractor vehicles that left a worker injured over the weekend.

Buses were provided between Sullivan Square and Haymarket Station, while the Green Line ran between Haymarket and Copley stations.

The suspension in service was lifted shortly after 2 p.m.

“It’s crazy. I don’t know about the MBTA, but they better fix it,” one commuter told 7NEWS. Another rider said, “You can’t justify continuing to raise the prices on the train because we got to go through this.”

MBTA officials shut down the Orange Line between Sullivan and Tufts for the third straight weekend to accelerate station repairs.

The MBTA is replacing and adding new signage, cleaning, painting, and repairing stairs/tile within the stations. The T is also replacing 2,250 feet of track and cleaning and painting within Chinatown.

MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak apologized for the hectic morning commute.

“This is not the type of service we want to provide our customers,” he said. “We’re doing this weekend work to provide a higher level of service.”

Investigators are looking into the incident between the contractor vehicles.

