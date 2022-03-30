BOSTON (WHDH) - Service on a stretch of the Orange Line that runs through downtown Boston resumed Tuesday afternoon after a team of structural engineers deemed the tunnels that run below the site of the deadly collapse of the Government Center parking garage safe for use, but several Green Line stops in the area remain closed.

Engineers gained access to the tunnels on overnight Tuesday and conducted a comprehensive assessment of all MBTA assets under the site of the garage collapse, the MBTA said. Drones were also used to closely inspect the area.

The team of engineers determined that it is safe to again run Orange Line trains between North Station and Back Bay after 100 tons of debris fell nine stories from the garage and landed above the subway tunnels near the Haymarket MBTA stop on Saturday, prompting a multi-day suspension of service.

Orange Line trains will continue to bypass Haymarket Station and Green Line service between North Station and Government Center will stay offline until further notice.

RELATED: Company involved in deadly parking garage collapse has history of safety issues, reports say

The MBTA said “most of the debris” from the garage collapse “came down on the surface directly above the Green Line” and that additional inspections are needed to determine whether it is safe to run trains through the area.

The shuttle buses that were being used to replace the Green Line trains ended Tuesday night. Commuters are now urged to use parallel Orange Line service beginning Wednesday morning “because the Orange Line alternative is much faster due to the difficulty in navigating buses through crowded streets and heavy traffic,” officials said.

Green Line customers can make underground transfers to the Orange Line at both North Station and Park Street.

The garage was in the process of being demolished when a portion of it collapsed, claiming the life of 51-year-old Peter Monsini. Officials said Monsini was operating an excavator when the structure collapsed. A Boston police report shows he died of blunt force trauma and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Agencies including the the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration are continuing to investigate the collapse.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)