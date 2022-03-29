BOSTON (WHDH) - Structural engineers were brought in Tuesday to inspect the subway tunnels that run below the site of Saturday’s deadly collapse of the Government Center parking garage, according to the MBTA.

A crew of engineers gained access to the tunnels overnight and launched a comprehensive assessment of all MBTA assets under the site of the garage collapse, an MBTA spokesman said in a statement. Drones were used to get a closer look at the area.

Over the course of their inspection, officials say it is safe to resume Orange Line service immediately while Green Line service will not operate between North Station and Government Center.

Orange Line trains will continue to bypass Haymarket Station in both directions until further notice. Green Line trains will still operate on either end of the shutdown. Shuttle buses are running between North Station and Government Center.

Orange Line service has resumed from North Station to Back Bay with the exception of Haymarket. #MBTA — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) March 29, 2022

The shuttle buses that are being used to replace the Green Line trains will run until the end of service Tuesday night but will not continue after that. Commuters are urged to use parallel Orange Line service beginning Wednesday morning until further notice.

Green Line customers can make underground transfers to the Orange Line at both North Station and Park Street Station.

“Because most of the debris stemming from the partial garage collapse came down on the surface directly above the Green Line, structural engineers continue an intensive examination and assessment of the tunnels used by Green Line trains,” MBTA spokesman said in a statement.

The garage was in the process of being demolished when a portion of it collapsed, claiming the life of 51-year-old Peter Monsini.

Officials said Monsini was operating an excavator when the structure collapsed. A Boston police report shows he died of blunt force trauma and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Monsini’s excavator and about 100 tons of debris fell nine stories from the garage and landed near the Haymarket MBTA stop, above the subway tunnels.

Transit officials have said that the suspension of service could remain in place for several days.

