BOSTON (WHDH) - Orange Line service was temporarily suspended on Tuesday morning between North and Back Bay stations due to a power problem.

Service resumed with delays about a half-hour later.

No additional information was immediately released.

Orange Line Update: Service has resumed with delays due to an earlier power problem. — MBTA (@MBTA) March 8, 2022

Orange Line Update: Service suspended between North Station and Back Bay due to a power problem. Riders can use Green Line service through downtown. — MBTA (@MBTA) March 8, 2022

