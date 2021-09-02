BOSTON (WHDH) - Orange Line service has been suspended between Ruggles and Jackson stations due to water in the track area.

Riders can use Route 22 service between stations, the MBTA said.

This comes as heavy rain moves through the state, bringing with it flash flooding conditions.

Orange Line: Service is suspended between Ruggles and Jackson due to water in the track area. Customers can use Route 22 service between stations. — MBTA (@MBTA) September 2, 2021

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)