BOSTON (WHDH) - Orange Line service has been suspended in Boston ahead of the Thursday evening commute.

Service is suspended between Back Bay and North Station due to a power problem, according to the MBTA.

Transit officials are urging riders to use the Green Line for alternate downtown service and shuttle buses are replacing trains between Back Bay and Jackson Square.

A photo taken inside the Back Bay station showed smoke on the tracks near the bottom of a stopped train.

Orange Line Update: Service is suspended between Back Bay and North Station due to a power problem. Please use the Green Line for alternate downtown service. Shuttle buses are replacing service between Back Bay and Jackson Square. https://t.co/AITwg0r4b6 — MBTA (@MBTA) March 3, 2022

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)