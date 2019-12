BOSTON (WHDH) - Orange Line service was temporarily suspended between Haymarket and Tufts stations due to a power problem.

Crews worked to repair the power issue at State Street.

Regularly scheduled service has since resumed.

#MBTA #OrangeLine Update: Service suspended between Haymarket and Tufts due to a power problem at State St. Customers can use Green Line service through downtown. pic.twitter.com/HR6JPfxj7a — MBTA (@MBTA) December 3, 2019

