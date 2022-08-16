BOSTON (WHDH) - The City of Boston is preparing for the month-long Orange Line shutdown attempting to accommodate those with disabilities, while special needs advocates say there needs to be more support, especially for students.

“The Orange Line shutting down is complex for everybody, but particular so for people with mobility disabilities and sensory disabilities,” said the Mayor’s Office for Persons with Disabilities Commissioner Kristen McCosh.

Crews were working Tuesday to repair side walks along the Orange Line diversion shuttle route. The shuttles will not be stopping at State Street, Downtown Crossing, Chinatown or Tufts stations, meaning that people will have to walk.

“People with disabilities know every inch of their sidewalk. When their routes get changed or they have to take a different route, and you have something like a missing brick that can seriously impact someone in a wheelchair or that is blind,” said McCosh.

However, the walking diversion isn’t the only thing raising concerns with special needs advocates. Roxy Harvey, Chair of the Boston Special Education Parent Advisory Council, said the closure is more than just an inconvenience for students with special needs.

“When you add in this variable that’s making it harder, this challenger makes it so difficult because some of them get confused. Some may give up, and who’s going to be there for them,” said Harvey.

Harvey is asking city leaders to have people on hand at every shuttle stop that students can recognize and ask for help.

“For some of our children, this has made it impossible for them to get to school, and the goal is to educate, and you can’t be educated if you can’t get to school,” said Harvey.

Officials said 12 critical areas along the Orange Line shuttle route had to be repaired immediately. The city is asking anyone who notices issues on sidewalks along the route that need to be addressed to contact the city.

