BOSTON (WHDH) - Come Friday, a city that already deals with regular amounts of congested traffic will be worse than usual.

While the MBTA has put a replacement bus schedule into place during the month-long shutdown of the MBTA’s Orange Line, transportation officials are still expecting traffic to be impacted. So much so, they are advising against traveling through downtown Boston.

While bus routes will extend north and south through Boston, they will not travel through the city itself.

Chris Cromptom, the Old Town Tours Trolley General manager, is expecting the streets to be more difficult to navigate than ever for his fleet of 25 vehicles.

“You cant predict that, you can’t plan for that,” said Crompton. “You just have to adapt and be flexible.”

However, the tour manager still expects to be delivering the experience tourists have come to expect.

“We’ll have to make adjustments to the tour,” said Crompton. “In order to, number one, make sure we’re still showcasing the city and giving people a good time but that we’re also not getting in the way of a public transit that needs to be bringing people into town.”

