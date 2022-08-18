BOSTON (WHDH) - The Orange Line shutdown is starting on August 19 at 9:00 p.m. However, several incorrect signs at Orange Line stops have been giving mixed messages, with the start date listed as August 22.

“The news has been saying tomorrow, so if you have a nightshift job, you’re gonna have to leave early to get home, basically. Now they’re telling you Monday,” said one commuter complaining about the signs.

One incorrect sign was spotted at Community College Station, with a correct one posted only feet away on a door. North Station had three incorrect signs.

According to Governor Charlie Baker, one of the vendors making the signs got the date wrong, and the incorrect signs will be removed and replaced.

Some commuters are not buying the excuse and said they feel like the MBTA is letting them down right before the start of the shutdown.

“I just want them to get everything together and do it fast,” said one commuter. “Fix it right this time, so we don’t have to do this again because it’s not fair.”

The incorrect signs at North Station have been removed.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)