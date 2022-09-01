BOSTON (WHDH) - A shuttle bus driver is recovering after being attacked at an Orange Line stop by a group of kids, according to officials.

7NEWS learned the driver was working by the shuttle’s Jackson Square stop in Jamaica Plain when a group of kids allegedly assaulted the employee during rush hour.

Investigators believe the attack happened around 5:30 p.m., leaving some frequent riders shaken.

“It’s just ridiculous, but it’s the temperament of what’s going on in the world today,” rider Arnett Burdette said. “I’m praying for change. You know, not in a religious sense, but prayer in doing something about it because it’s just unfortunate. It’s just sad, and this is a great area of town.”

“I’ve never seen any violence or people being aggressive in that way before,” Zoe Sommers, another rider, told 7NEWS. “It’s always, you know, important for everyone to behave respectfully and safely on public transportation. For a lot of people, it’s not a choice if they get to use it or not, so to not feel safe and for the drivers to feel unsafe is not ideal.”

The driver was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, though details on their condition have not been released as an investigation continues.

