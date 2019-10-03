Orange line to suspend service between Sullivan Sq., Tufts Medical Center over 6 weekends

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority announced it will be suspending Orange Line service between Sullivan Square and Tufts Medical Center.

The shut down is set to begin Friday at 8:45 p.m. and is scheduled to last for six consecutive weekends.

“We know this is inconvenient for our customers. We appreciate their patience,” MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak said. “We look forward to delivering them improved stations and improved tracks with greater safety and greater reliability.”

Shuttle buses will replace the trains between Sullivan Square and Haymarket stations.

Poftak said this shut down is part of a bigger plan to build a better T.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)