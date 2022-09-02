SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Halfway into the monthlong Orange Line shutdown, the scheduled round-the-clock track work is now almost halfway done too, according to the MBTA.

The track replacement work is 49% complete, 44% of the rail replacement is done, or 62,000 linear feet, as well as 84% of special track renewal.

“We continue to prioritize safety here at the T, holding safety briefings every day at our active work zones and performing multiple safety observations every day,” said MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak.

Poftak added that the work is on schedule and the MBTA is “cautiously confident” about the T’s ability to finish the work on time by September 19. In the meantime, shuttle buses are replacing the route.

