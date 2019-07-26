Orange Line train delayed due to incident involving fireworks

BOSTON (WHDH) - A northbound Orange Line train was delayed for a short time Friday night due to an incident involving fireworks, officials said.

The train was held up at Ruggles Station in Roxbury while police investigated reports of fireworks in the fifth car, according to a post on the MBTA’s Twitter page.

Delays lasted up to 15 minutes.

Regular service has resumed.

