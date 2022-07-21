SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - An Orange Line train has been disabled in Somerville due to a fire Thursday morning.

Smoke could be seen coming from a train near the Assembly T stop, just above Mystic River, forcing passengers to evacuate.

Shuttle buses will replace service between Oak Grove and Community College.

Nick Andreucci, who was on the first car of the train, said he felt a couple of big thuds and thought it was normal. Once the train reached the bridge over Mystic River, Andreucci said the thuds began to get heavier and he began to see smoke coming out.

“Everyone that was in the front of the car, where the fire started, we all migrated to the back of the car,” said Andreucci.

Andreucci said another man then kicked out the window so he and the other passengers could escape.

“Another gentleman kicked out the window and we all started jumping out,” said Andreucci. “Then me and two other passengers that were outside started helping whoever was on the car jump out of the window to make sure everyone was alright.”

The passengers then walked on the tracks to get to safety.

“It’s shocking, but not shocking at the same time with all the recent news of the MBTA and the Orange Line and the Red Line all having their problems,” said Andreucci. “It’s not the first time I’ve heard the train catch on fire either. It’s awful, but it’s kind of our daily life here in Boston taking the train.”

Everyone is off the train, according to Andreucci, and are now trying to the next station, shuttle or wherever they need to go.

It looked like crews moved the Orange Line train off of the bridge.

