BOSTON (WHDH) - The Orange Line is experiencing residual delays after a person was struck on the tracks.

Officials responded to reports of a medical emergency on the northbound side of the tracks around 3:45 p.m.

The victim’s condition has not been released.

The train has since been removed from service.

Orange Line delayed approximately 20 minutes because of a person struck by a train at Downtown Crossing northbound. https://t.co/PpGFR42cVp — MBTA (@MBTA) February 14, 2020

