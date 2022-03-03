BOSTON (WHDH) - Orange Line trains are running through Boston again after subway service was suspended during the Thursday evening commute.

Service was suspended between Back Bay and North Station for about an hour due to a power problem, according to the MBTA.

“I came here once the firefighters showed up, and once I came there, I saw the third-rail cable sparking. That’s what was causing the fire,” said one MBTA passenger. “It wasn’t a train on fire, it was actually the cable.”

Shuttle buses were phased out and subway service resumed shortly before 5 p.m.

A photo taken inside the Back Bay station showed smoke on the tracks near the bottom of a stopped train.

Orange Line Update: Train service has been restored between North Station and Jackson Square. Shuttle buses have been phased out. https://t.co/avRDZfXA3a — MBTA (@MBTA) March 3, 2022

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)