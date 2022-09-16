BOSTON (WHDH) - Days ahead of the T’s planned reopening of the Orange Line Monday after a 30-day shutdown, the MBTA said the planned construction work is 96% complete.

The T tweeted that 33 projects were planned “that will revitalize infrastructure & work to improve service.” The T added that it also completed “dozens of opportunity projects.”

As we prepare to restore service for Monday morning, we’re proud to look back on work we’ve accomplished. So far during the Orange Line 30-day diversion, we’ve completed 96% of planned work – 33 projects that revitalize infrastructure & work to improve service.#BuildingABetterT pic.twitter.com/aMy9F4qQuP — MBTA (@MBTA) September 16, 2022

They said they’ve replaced 12,320 feet of rail and 3,500 feet of full-depth track. By the time the project is complete, 70+ new Orange Line cars will be in service.

As work wraps up throughout the weekend, crews will clean stations and platforms across the line and will conduct final tests.

