Orange man wins $4 million prize on new Mass. lotto scratch ticket

BOSTON (WHDH) - An Orange man is the first $4 million prize winner in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “100X Payout” instant game.

Christopher Shover chose the cash option on his prize and received a one-time payment of $2.6 million before taxes.

Shover says he plans on using his winnings to help his family.

The winning ticket was bought at the Stop n Save on South Main Street in Orange. The store will receive a $40,000 bonus.

Three more $4 million prizes and 12 $1 million prizes have yet to be claimed in the $10 instant game.

