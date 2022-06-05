ORANGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Orange police and fire officials are seeking the public’s help as part of the investigation into Saturday’s massive fire that destroyed five buildings, officials said.

Firefighters from 20 departments descended on West River Streets’ vacant cereal mill in an effort to keep the increasingly tumultuous blaze in check. The fire eventually spread to four other buildings in the area, including one on East River Street.

Firefighters combatted the blaze throughout the day and are now asking the public for any information related to how the inferno may have begun.

“We’re asking anyone with information on how this fire started to share it with investigators,” said Orange Fire Chief James Young. “You can remain anonymous if you prefer.”

None of the buildings were occupied and no one was injured in the blaze.

“On behalf of the Town and our firefighters, I’d like to express our gratitude for the enormous assistance we received from mutual aid departments and members of the community,” said Young. “Given the size of this fire, our priority was to prevent any further spread that might put residents at risk.”

Anyone with information on the fire is encouraged to call the Arson Watch Reward Program Hotline at 800-682-9229. The program offers up to a $5,000 reward for information that helps solve or detect arson crimes.

