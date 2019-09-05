Orange police investigating after student allegedly brings gun to school soccer game

ORANGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A student was taken into police custody Thursday night after they allegedly brought a firearm to a school soccer game.

Officers responding to a tip from another student at the Ralph C Mahar Regional School soccer fields placed that unnamed student under arrest after confiscating the weapon.

School officials released a statement that stated the weapon was never used to threaten other students.

The incident is believed to be isolated.

No further information has been released.

