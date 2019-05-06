Orange woman wins $4M prize on Mass. lotto scratch ticket

BOSTON (WHDH) - An Orange woman is the second person to win a $4 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “Diamond 9’s” scratch ticket game.

Samantha Jean chose the cash option and received a one-time payment $2.6 million, less tax withholdings.

She said she plans on using her winnings to buy a house.

She bought the winning ticket at Weatherheads Convenience Store on French King Highway in Erving.

The store will receive a $40,000 bonus for its sale.

Two additional $4 million prizes and six $1 million prizes are still available in “Diamond 9’s” $10 instant game.

