BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston City Councilor Ed Flynn wants to ban delivery app drivers from using e-bikes, mopeds, or motorized scooters in the city.

“The constant disregard for traffic laws is a major problem,” Flynn said. “Pedestrian safety must be a top priority.”

Flynn wants people to report drivers speeding through neighborhoods, going the wrong way, running red lights, and riding on sidewalks.

“I do observe almost on a daily basis, mopeds driving on sidewalks, going through red lights, stop signs, wrong way streets, disregard for pedestrians,” Flynn said. “I just can’t accept that.”

Flynn also points to serious crashes, including a deadly moped collision near Copley Square last year.

People on Boylston Street have mixed emotions.

“Everybody just sort of camps out here on what’s supposed to be a bike lane, they ride their scooters in full speed, sometimes I even see them ride on the sidewalk,” Phillip said.

“A lot of people depend on it for employment,” Maggie Dovelle.

The city is already putting new rules in place last year for companies like Uber Eats, Door Dash, and Grub Hub. They require permits, insurance, and data reporting.

But there’s still one big question mark around enforcement and whether drivers can actually get the coverage required.

Flynn said the city needs to fix the problem as soon as possible.

“I have to endure the safety of residents and this issue has gotten way out of control,” Flynn said.

