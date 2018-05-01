PORTLAND, Ore. (WHDH) – Authorities in Oregon are investigating after nearly two dozen police cruisers were vandalized in Portland.

Investigators are looking for whoever dumped paint on 22 Portland police cars on Monday. Most of the cars were assigned to the Youth Services division.

The cars were all parked in the precinct parking lot in Northeast Portland.

An officer on the scene said none of the vehicles suffered major damage.

