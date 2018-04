(CNN) – Deputies in Oregon were just in time to catch a llama named – Just-In-Time.

The llama escaped his enclosure through an open gate overnight in Washington County. It took four deputies to wrangle the animal.

The animal’s owner said the 6-year-old is a party llama but hasn’t been working lately.

Just-In-Time was safely returned to his owner.

