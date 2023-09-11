BOSTON (WHDH) - An Oregon man is expected to be arraigned Monday in Boston Municipal Court in connection with the murder of a 24-year-old Pennsylvania woman in a Back Bay apartment building in October 1979, Essex District Attorney Kevin Hayden announced.

John Michael Irmer, 68, was transported from Portland to Boston and will be charged with murdering Susan Marcia Rose on Oct. 30, 1979.

Last month, Irmer walked into the Portland FBI field office and volunteered to agents that he met a woman with red hair at a skating rink around Halloween in Boston in1979. Irmer said the two walked into 285 Beacon St., which was under renovation at the time. Irmer said that shortly after the two entered the building he grabbed a nearby hammer and struck the woman on the head, killing her. Irmer said he fled to New York the next day.

Investigators retrieved a DNA sample from Irmer, which proved to be a match with DNA samples preserved from the murder scene.

“Nearly 44 years after losing her at such a young age, the family and friends of Susan Marcia Rose will finally have some answers. This was a brutal, ice-blooded murder made worse by the fact that a person was charged and tried—and fortunately, found not guilty—while the real murderer remained silent until now. No matter how cold cases get resolved, it’s always the answers that are important for those who have lived with grief and loss and so many agonizing questions,” Hayden said in a statement.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)