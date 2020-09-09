Oreo Popcorn returning to stores ahead of Halloween

(WHDH) — Oreo Popcorn is returning to stores this fall with a mouthwatering twist ahead of Halloween.

Sam’s Club announced Wednesday that Candy Pop’s sweet snack will feature Oreo cookie pieces that are “drizzled to perfection with spooky orange cream drizzle.”

In a news release, Sam’s Club wrote, “Snag a bag for your midday work-from-home pick-me-up or to snack on as you watch your favorite scary movie this Halloween!”

Twenty-ounce bags are being sold for $5.98 at Sam’s Club stores nationwide.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)