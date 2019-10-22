Oreo rolls out cookie house kit for holiday season

(WHDH) — Tired of assembling gingerbread houses every holiday season? Nabisco is offering a fresh take on the longtime tradition.

Oreo has rolled out a cookie house kit ahead of the holidays.

The kit comes with pre-baked chocolate, Oreo cookies, icing, fruit drops, and more.

The Junk Food Aisle announced on Instagram that the kit has been spotted at CVS.

Big Lots is also selling a smaller version of the kit for $5.

