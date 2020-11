(WHDH) — Milk’s favorite cookie will soon come in a gluten-free version.

Oreo announced on Instagram that a gluten-free version of the popular cookie will hit store shelves in January.

Several people commented on the post, praising the new addition to the cookie brand.

“Oreo I love you even more now,” one person wrote.

Another added, “Finally!”

