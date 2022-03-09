DOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - It took police officers, firefighters, and some Oreos to coax a pet parrot off of a neighbor’s roof in Dover on Sunday.

Maristela Rapo had taken her parrot named Rio outside so she could train him to fly and return on command but he suddenly took off.

She and her family began calling for the bird and Rio responded to her son by calling his name.

They then spotted Rio on top of a neighbor’s roof and called emergency crews to help get the parrot down.

“He’s my baby, I mean, I was desperate,” Rapo said. “I was trying to keep myself calm because of my kids.”

They coaxed Rio with his favorite treat, a vanilla Oreo, but he took the cookie and flew away.

Finally, after two hours, he came down when Rapo went up on a ladder with a cookie.

Rapo says Rio is grounded and not allowed to have any Oreos.

