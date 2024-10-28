ORFORD, N.H. (WHDH) - An Orford man has been arrested on multiple sexual assault charges.

On Tuesday, State Troopers assigned to the Troop F barracks received a report alleging that Noah Schwarz, 19, had sexually assaulted a female victim under age 18.

Following an investigation, Schwarz was arrested Friday on three counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault and two counts of sexual assault. Schwarz is currently being held at the Grafton County House of Corrections pending his arraignment in Lebanon District Court scheduled for Monday.

Anyone with additional information that may assist the investigation is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Sean Smarz at (603) 223-8707.

