Organization supporting injured troops presents Hopkinton vet with custom wheelchair

HOPKINTON, MASS. (WHDH) - An organization that supports injured troops presented a Hopkinton veteran with his very own customized all-terrain wheelchair.

U.S. Army Infantry Capt. Greg Galeazzi served in the Army as an Infantry Officer for seven and a half years. He was injured in 2011 when a roadside bomb detonated while he was deployed in Afghanistan.

The accident left him so badly injured both his legs needed to be amputated above the knee and his right arm was severely damaged.

On Tuesday, Freedom Alliance, an organization supporting injured troops, presented him with a customized, all-terrain wheelchair.

“Greg is a heroic young man with an incredible future ahead of him,” said Freedom Alliance President Tom Kilgannon. “He served our country for nearly eight years and spent several more years in hospitals and rehab centers. These experiences inspired him to study medicine, and I believe he will be an outstanding physician after he graduates medical school. We’re proud to know him and help him in a small way with this all-terrain chair.”

Galeazzi medically retired in March 2015 and received a Purple Heart, Bronze Star Medal, and a Combat Infantry Badge for his courageous military service.

“I’ve always loved the outdoors and being free to explore the wonders of nature. Because of my injuries, I have been restricted to paved paths that my standard wheelchair can handle,” he said. “I’d like to be able to break free from the trail every now and then. I plan to live in the New England region for many years to come, and the chair will be useful over snow and ice in the winter.”

