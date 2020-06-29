Organizers cancel 2020 Big E Fair due to COVID-19 pandemic

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - The 2020 Big E Fair has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, organizers announced Monday.

“We know our faithful fairgoers will be disappointed. This decision was difficult and complex but we all know in our hearts that it’s the right thing to do for the health and safety of the 1.6 million people who support us each year,” Big E Organizers said in a news release.

The event was slated to run from Sept. 18 through Oct. 4.

All purchases for the Zach Williams concert, which was scheduled for Sept. 20, will be refunded in full. The Big E Box Office will be contacting ticket purchasers directly.

Organizers hope they will be able to welcome guests back in 2021.

