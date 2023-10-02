BOSTON (WHDH) - History is on display in Boston via more than 200 banners featuring iconic Black women.

Young students helped decide which women would be honored. With banners now in place along Blue Hill Avenue, program organizers say they hope to inspire the next generation to create their own legacy in the city.

“I can see women of color that look like me being actually special in the neighborhood because, usually, there’s not that much representation of Black women,” said Meliah Nelson, a local eighth grade student.

It was a special day for students at Mother Caroline Academy recently when they got to see the 212 banners.

Honoring women who had an impact in Boston, the banners are part of a product called “Black Women Lead.” Collectively, the banners showcase women from a wide range of backgrounds and career paths.

“You’ll see doctors, lawyers, judges, professors, your elected politicians,” said Ed Gaskin, the executive director of Greater Grove Hall Main Streets.

“There’s two hairdressers, there’s three librarians,” Gaskin continued. “So, the point being — no matter what career opportunity you pick, there’s been a Black woman from this neighborhood, from this community that has already gone and succeeded.”

The program is funded by the Kraft family and the Patriots foundation.

The banners, in turn, are something Patriots Foundation President Josh Kraft is proud of.

“Their leadership, their heart and their commitment has touched not only this community but the whole city of Boston and the whole state of Massachusetts,” Kraft said.

Some of the women who are on the banners talked to students who helped make banner selections. They said they hope the project inspires students to achieve great things.

“This is Black history in action, in real time, to show all these amazing women, so for me it’s truly honoring,” said Clementina Chery, the president and CEO of the Brown Peace Institute.

“These young ladies behind me, hopefully, one day, there will be a banner here for them as well,” said Shelburne Recreation Center Founder Alfreda Harris.

Project organizers say they are developing a QR code for each of the 212 women honored on banners on Blue Hill Avenue that people can scan to learn more about the honorees.

