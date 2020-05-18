Organizers say summer camps ready for kids in three weeks

BOSTON (WHDH) - Summer camps may host children as soon as three weeks from now under Gov. Charlie Baker’s re-opening plan, and organizers say they are ready to do so under new distancing and screening requirements.

Recreation day camps are allowed to open in phase two of Baker’s plan, which would come in three weeks if coronavirus cases continue to go down. Campgrounds, playgrounds, community pools and athletic fields would all open in phase two, with residential camps coming three weeks later in phase three.

James Morton, president and CEO of the YMCA of Greater Boston, says the Y operates 24 day camps in the Boston area and has prepared protocols to screen every child every single day when camps open.

“We believe that this summer will in fact be the summer that children will remember most,” Morton said. “They’ve gone from being homebound to being outside in the fresh air and they’re gonna remember this summer for the rest of their lives.”

The Y also currently operates many of the emergency child care centers around the state. But the governor says those are operating well under capacity.

