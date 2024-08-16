BOSTON (WHDH) - Organizers of the annual Fisherman’s Feast in Boston’s North End are tightening security at this year’s festival.

The Fisherman’s Feast, Boston’s longest-running Italian festival, started in 1910 as a way to honor religion and heritage. Members of the Madonna Del Soccorso di Sciacca Society said they have seen an increase in disruptive teenagers at the festival over the past few years.

The feast started when a group of immigrant fishermen from Italy wanted to honor their patron saint, Madonna Del Soccorso. Now, the descendants of those fishermen continue the tradition.

While the festival is typically open to the public, this year, there will be new precautions.

“We have to take some security measures by having just three entrances to our feast,” said Domenic Strazzullo, president of the Madonna del Soccorso di Sciacca Society.

“We have police officers that are going to be at every single entrance, as well as our own private security,” he continued. “We’re going to do this the right way. We’re going to go big and make sure we get this right, so that we can go back to the way it was.”

The feast will also limit entry to those under the age of 21 after a certain time.

The festival started Thursday and ends Sunday.

