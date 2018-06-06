(WHDH) — Ann Turner Cook and Lucas Warren may be 90 years apart but they have one major thing in common – they’re both Gerber babies.

Cook became the original Gerber baby in 1928, with her iconic baby image becoming the company’s official logo in 1931.

Lucas Warren is that latest Gerber baby, making history this year for being the first ambassador with Down syndrome.

In 2010, the company began its annual tradition of taking photo submissions for the next spokes-baby.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)