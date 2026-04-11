BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Public Library (BPL) is now presenting “Declarations: Printing a New Nation,” a new exhibition that opened Saturday and is on view through Sunday, September 13 at the Norman B. Leventhal Map & Education Center at the Central Library in Copley Square.

The exhibition is presented in partnership between the Boston Public Library and the Leventhal Map & Education Center and made possible by the Irene Haney Creative Enrichment Fund through the Boston Public Library Fund.

In the summer of 1776, the Declaration was not yet an enshrined artifact of US history – it was current, breaking news. For the first time ever, the Boston Public Library’s eight rare printings of the Declaration will be displayed together in a public exhibition, inviting visitors to step into a moment when American independence, and the nation itself, was still taking shape.

Using rare maps, early printings, books, and visual materials from the period, Declarations: Printing a New Nation situates the Declaration in time and space. Inspired in part by historian Emily Sneff’s concept of “the Declaration as news,” the exhibition explores how the document spread across the fledgling United States and beyond, carried through print networks while the ink was barely dry and the outcome of independence was far from certain.

“Seeing these early printings side by side creates a powerful opportunity to reconnect with the Declaration at the moment it entered public life as urgent news in a world filled with uncertainty,” said Jay Moschella, Manager of Rare Books and Manuscripts at the Boston Public Library.

Rather than focusing solely on the Declaration as a single iconic manuscript, the exhibition examines the multiple printed copies that circulated in July 1776 and the months that followed; copies that brought news of independence to cities, towns, and military encampments. Through these materials, visitors will gain a deeper understanding of how information traveled in the eighteenth century and how print culture shaped the birth of a nation.

“This exhibition focuses on what the world felt like to people living through the summer of 1776,” says Garrett Dash Nelson, President and Head Curator at the Leventhal Center. “We think of this moment as the birth of ‘the United States,’ but that term was only a vague political proposition at the time. By pairing documents like the Declaration with maps and other materials, we invite visitors to dwell on the actual experiences of political turmoil and revolutionary change.”

Declarations: Printing a New Nation is part of the Declarations Trail, a collaborative effort across Greater Boston marking the 250th anniversary of American independence. At four institutions, including the Boston Public Library, the Massachusetts Historical Society, Harvard University, and the Boston Athenaeum, more than a dozen rare printings of the Declaration of Independence and related materials will be on public view.

The BPL invites all patrons and visitors to explore the exhibition, free to all, in the Leventhal Map & Education Center at the BPL’s Central Library. Related programs will be available throughout the course of the exhibition.

Visitors can find a companion online exhibition at leventhalmap.org/digital-exhibitions/declarations.

Ongoing funding to support conservation, curation, and digitization of BPL’s Special Collections is provided by The Associates of the Boston Public Library.

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