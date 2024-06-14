DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - An orphaned baby raccoon was rescued from the wheel well of a car this week in Dedham and then taken to a wildlife rehabilitator for care.

Dedham Animal Control responded to a call to extract the animal from the inside of the vehicle Tuesday. Officers brought the baby raccoon out, assessed her for any injuries, and put her in a cardboard box near the car, Dedham Animal Control said.

Officers hoped the raccoon’s mother would hear her baby and return to find her, but the young raccoon was still there Wednesday morning, according to animal control.

“The goal with young wildlife is to never presume orphaned until first giving nature a chance to respond,” Dedham Animal Control said in a Facebook post.

Although the raccoon was not claimed, officers took her to Hare of the Dog wildlife rehabilitation center in Pembroke.

The baby raccoon is “doing well, has a healthy appetite, and a bit of an attitude,” animal control said.

“Unfortunately no mama came so she was admitted to our care,” Hare of the Dog said in a Facebook post. “She’s doing very well in quarantine and is expected to make a full recovery with eventual release back to the wild.”

