Orphaned coyote pups recovering after being rescued in Chelmsford

CHELMSFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Five orphaned coyote puppies that were recently rescued in Chelmsford are on the mend after undergoing treatment at a wildlife rehabilitation center.

Newhouse Wildlife Rescue of Chelmsford says the babies were dehydrated, freezing, thin, and crying out for their mother when they were found in the bushes near a shed on April 13.

One of the pups was unresponsive and in critical condition, according to a post on the wildlife rescue’s Facebook page.

With the help of many donations, the pups were bathed, warmed up, hydrated, and well fed. The pup that was in grave condition has since bounced back nicely.

“We weren’t sure he would make it when we first pulled him out from under a shed in Chelmsford,” rescue officials said. “He was barely responsive and ice cold, but he was clearly determined to survive and just needed some help. It was well worth the lost night of sleep!”

The pups have been transferred to Berkshire Wildlife Services. The non-profit has 50 acres of land that they use to rehabilitate animals to ensure they are given the best opportunity to thrive.

Many see coyotes as pests but the shelter wants the public to know that the animals “play a crucial role in their environment by helping to maintain healthy ecosystems and species diversity.”

Coyotes help regulate mid-sized predators like foxes, raccoons, opossums, and skunks.

