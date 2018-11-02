Oscar Mayer is trying to put an end to the great food debate – is a hot dog a sandwich?
The processed-meat company declared Thursday morning that the classic summer meal is considered a sandwich.
Oscar Mayer is urging people who believe hot dogs are not a sandwich to call 1-833-SNDWICH to explain their opinion.
One caller told the company, “A hot dog is not a sandwich, end of discussion. This is my eighth time calling you people. It’s not a sandwich.”
Another person suggested that a hot dog could be called a “dogwich” but Oscar Mayer refuted this by saying a “dogwich” counts as a sandwich.
Hot dog lovers have until Friday morning to call the hotline.
