Oscar Mayer is trying to put an end to the great food debate – is a hot dog a sandwich?

The processed-meat company declared Thursday morning that the classic summer meal is considered a sandwich.

Oscar Mayer is urging people who believe hot dogs are not a sandwich to call 1-833-SNDWICH to explain their opinion.

One caller told the company, “A hot dog is not a sandwich, end of discussion. This is my eighth time calling you people. It’s not a sandwich.”

Another person suggested that a hot dog could be called a “dogwich” but Oscar Mayer refuted this by saying a “dogwich” counts as a sandwich.

Hot dog lovers have until Friday morning to call the hotline.

We know what's true… But we're gonna give you 24 hours to change our mind. Call to tell us why you think a hot dog IS NOT a sandwich. #ChangeOscarsMind pic.twitter.com/mhUoHBmnre — Oscar Mayer (@oscarmayer) November 1, 2018

