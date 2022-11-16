WAYLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has been called in to Wayland after a worker was seriously injured during a fall at a construction site.

In a social media post, Wayland Fire said a 27-year-old construction worker fell approximately 20 feet while at a site in the area of 82 Plain Rd on Tuesday.

First responders were called in at 4:48 p.m. to find the worker suffering from serious injuries. According to the fire department, a Boston MedFlight helicopter was needed to transport him to Beth Israel for treatment.

Details on what led up to the fall were not release, though Wayland Fire said OSHA will be investigating the incident.

