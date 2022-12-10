BOSTON (WHDH) - The death of a worker who was servicing a gantry crane at Conley Terminal in South Boston is being investigated by the state police and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

A 58-year-old Methuen man who was working for Capco Crane Hoist, a company hired to maintenance one of the cranes, either collapsed or fell from a platform that was about 150-feet high around 9:45 a.m. Friday, according to a state police spokesman.

The man’s jacket became caught on the edge of the platform and two of his colleagues pulled him back onto the platform and began life-saving measures until emergency crews arrived, police said.

He was taken to Tufts Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Troopers remained at the scene until later afternoon conducting interviews, among other investigative actions. The MSP Crime Scene Services Section also responded to assist with documentation of the incident.

OSHA also responded to the scene and began its own investigation. The OSHA investigation into safety protocols related to the incident is separate from the MSP investigation.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is assisting in determining the cause and manner of death.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)