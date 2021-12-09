CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - An Ossipee, New Hampshire woman was arrested Tuesday in connection with a scheme to submit false Medicaid claims for mileage reimbursement for appointments that didn’t exist, Attorney General John M. Formella announced.

Erin M. Longo, 43, was arrested on charges of theft by deception, false claims, and presenting false records concerning allegations that between Aug. 22, 2019 and Feb. 28, 2020 she presented falsified mileage reimbursement claims with the intent to defraud New Hampshire Medicaid, according to a statement from Formella’s office.

Longo is accused of receiving more than $1,500 in Medicaid funds through the scheme.

Longo will be arraigned Jan. 6 in Merrimack County Superior Court.

